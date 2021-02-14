Shillong, Feb 14 (PTI) Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Sunday, raising the tally in the state to 13,942, a health department official said.

The northeastern state now has 149 active cases, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Twenty-two patients were cured of the disease during the day, increasing the total number of recoveries in the state to 13,645, he said.

Altogether, 148 people have died due to COVID-19 in Meghalaya.

Over 3.5 lakh sample tests have so far been conducted in the state, War added.

