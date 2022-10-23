Basti (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Five members of a family were killed when their car rammed into a container truck in the Munderwa area here on Sunday evening, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar (60), Ankita (40), his son (17) and daughter (14), and a woman (40), they said.

Also Read | Cyclone Sitrang: IMD Issues Red and Orange Alerts for Heavy Rainfall in Several Districts of Assam Over Next 2 Days.

The incident took place on National Highway 28 near the Khajhaula police post when the speeding car rammed into the container truck parked on the roadside, police said.

The family was on its way to Sant Kabir Nagar from Lucknow, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Youth Kills Relative Over Minor Dispute in Malad, Arrested Within Hours.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)