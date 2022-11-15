Kutch (Gujarat) [India], November 15 (ANI): In a bid to save a woman from drowning, five people of the same family drowned in the Narmada Canal in Kutch, informed Kutch West Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh.

Police have recovered all dead bodies, added the SP. The woman slipped into the canal while fetching water.

Also Read | Patna University Students Election 2022: Candidate Touches Feet of Female Students to Seek Votes (Watch Video).

"Five family members drowned in the Narmada canal at Gundala village in Mundra. Police have recovered all dead bodies. The incident happened after family members jumped into the canal to save a woman who slipped into the canal while fetching water," Kutch West SP Saurabh Singh told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)