Basanti(WB), Jul 8 (PTI) A group of miscreants opened fire at a village in Basanti area of South 24 Parganas district injuring five persons, police said on Wednesday.

The five injured villagers were witnesses in a case of alleged gangrape of a 14-year-old girl, one and a half month back, the police said.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 1,924 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

The main accused in the gangrape was arrested by police on Sunday. His accomplices allegedly attacked the five villagers, including the uncle of the girl on Tuesday evening, they said.

The injured were taken to Canning Hospital and were stable now.

Also Read | Assam Floods: 40 Dead, Two Lakh People Affected Across 12 Districts of The State.

The five were allegedly threatened by the accomplices of the arrested man for refusing to withdraw the complaint of gangrape, they said.

A fresh complaint of armed attack has been lodged at local police station against 21 persons in connection with Tuesday's incident, police said.

The alleged assailants were absconding, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)