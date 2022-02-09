Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): After an Alliance Air flight, which had taken off from Mumbai Airport without its cowl or engine cover on Wednesday landed safely at Bhuj airport, the airlines regretted the "unfortunate" incident and has ordered a thorough investigation.

In a statement, the airline said, "While we follow laid down policies/procedures as per the regulatory authorities and have strict checks in place - both pre and post-flight operations in order to ensure complete safety of our passengers & crew, we regret the unfortunate incident."

Also Read | Hyundai Row: South Korean Automobile Giant Faces Backlash After Hyundai-Pakistan's Kashmir Post; Here's All You Need to Know.

The statement further said that the airline has taken a "strict note" of the incident and has initiated a thorough investigation.

"We have taken strict note of the incident and a thorough investigation has been initiated. The findings of the same shall be shared with the regulatory authorities and we shall ensure that all required corrective actions are put in place," the statement said.

Also Read | TSRTC Conductor Issues Rs 30 Ticket to a 'Rooster' for Travelling in the Bus From Peddapalli to Karimnagar.

Soon after the flight took off from Mumbai, the Mumbai Air traffic controller (ATC) reported the issue.

"It was reported by Mumbai ATC that Engine Cowling has been found on runway side after takeoff. It appeared to be from ATR aircraft VT-RKJ at BOM which was operating 91-625(BOM-BHJ). The aircraft is still in continuation of flight," Mumbai airport official told soon ANiIafter the cowl was found.

Captain Amit Singh, an aviation expert, blamed poor maintenance work for the incident.

"Incidents of cowl separation usually occur post maintenance activity if latches are not secured. The crew is also expected to ensure that the engine cowl is sited before commencing the flight," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)