Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 13 (ANI): Amid severe weather conditions in the area, all flights at Srinagar were cancelled on Friday, as informed by the airport officials on Twitter.

"All flights for today at our airport have been cancelled due to continuous bad weather," Srinagar airport tweeted through their official Twitter handle.

The airport officials informed that the passengers of the cancelled flights will be accommodated in the next available flight at no extra cost.

"The passengers of the cancelled flights shall be accommodated by the respective Airlines in the next available flight at no extra cost," reads the tweet. (ANI)

