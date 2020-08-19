East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): The flood situation is gradually improving at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, Dowlaiswaram area of Rajahmundry district due to decline in the water level of Godavari river on Wednesday.

This has reduced the water level up to 18.60 feet at the Barrage. However, a third level flood alert is continuing in the area.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Bus Hijacked With 34 Passengers on Board in Agra.

On Wednesday, 19.78 cusecs of water were released into the sea.

This gradual receding has reduced the worries of the people in the nearby villages, which were submerged in floodwater. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Serum Institute of India Initiates Phase 2, 3 Clinical Study of ‘Covishield’ on 1,600 Volunteers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)