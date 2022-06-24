Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 24 (ANI): The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Friday as 45.34 lakh people are still reeling under the deluge.

As many as 10 people's lives were lost in the last 24 hours taking the total number of casualties to 117. Out of 117 deaths, 100 people died in the flood and 17 died in the landslide.

Two drones have been deployed in Silchar of Cachar district for carrying out the flood inundation mapping as well as to provide the relief materials in the inaccessible areas.

85.2 MT of GR items including packaged drinking water, rice, etc. were air transported today from Guwahati and Jorhat to Silchar.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with SDRF, Fire and Emergency personnel, Police Force and AAPDA MITRA Volunteers are helping the district administrations in the rescue operation and relief distributions.

A total of 33,03,316 people of 3,510 villages in 28 districts have been affected by floods in the last 24 hours while 91658.49 hectares of crop areas have been affected by floods.

"717 relief camps and 409 relief distribution centers have been opened in all affected areas. A total of 2,65,788 inmates are staying in these relief camps. The situation emerging due to incessant rains is under close watch", stated the official release.

The flood situation in Kampur area in Assam's Nagaon district has slightly improved, but many areas under Kampur revenue circle are still under flood waters.

The devastating flood damaged many houses, roads, bridges, and embankments in Kampur revenue circle areas.

The flood situation in Assam's Nagaon district is still grim as more than 5.03 lakh people in the district are still affected.

Many areas under Raha revenue circle in Nagaon district are still under flood waters.

Nearly 1.42 lakh people of 155 villages under the Raha revenue circle have been affected by the current wave of flood.

Many flood-affected people have been taking shelter on National Highway-37, other roads, embankments, high lands after their homes were inundated by flood waters.

In continuation with the ongoing relief and rescue efforts in the Silchar Town of Assam, the Srikona Battalion of IGAR East under Spear Corps launched flood rescue operations in the general area of Rangirkhari in Silchar town of Assam.

With the water having risen over the danger level, many colonies and civil habitats were inundated. Even though a major inter-agency joint effort in previous days had helped evacuate thousands, many more remained stranded in the devastation brought by the rains and heavy flooding.

The column carried out extensive rescue operations prioritizing people in dire need of medical attention as well as the old, infirm, and weak.

The timely and swift action resulted in 140 individuals being evacuated including 17 males, 67 females, and 56 children, stated an official release.

Additionally, the column also assisted the civil administration in providing nine boatloads of food, essential stores, and precious water to those stranded within their homes. (ANI)

