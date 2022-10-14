Guwahati, Oct 14 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Friday with heavy rain inundating more areas, an official bulletin said.

Several areas of the state and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh received heavy rainfall with the flood waters inundating 11 districts as against nine on the previous day.

The affected districts are Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Nagaon, and Tinsukia, according to the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The northeastern state is currently experiencing the third wave of flood due to heavy rain since Monday.

However, the population impacted by the natural calamity has declined to 41,287 as against 50,839 on Thursday with Lakhimpur district being the worst affected with over 26,000 people reeling under the deluge.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Nematighat in Jorhat district and Tezpur, the bulletin said.

Altogether 283 villages under 24 revenue circles have reported flooding.

Reports of damage to roads and other infrastructure have been received from Bishwanath, Bongaigaon, and Dhemaji.

Erosion has been reported from Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Morigaon, and Tinsukia.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has forecast fairly widespread to scattered and isolated rainfall in several districts till Saturday.

