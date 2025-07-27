Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 27 (ANI): The Government is closely monitoring the Subarnarekha, Jalaka and Baitarani rivers after the incessant rainfall has created a flood-like situation in the areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur district of Northern Odisha.

The Baitarani river has crossed the danger mark at Akhuapada, prompting the administration to issue a flood warning for Jajpur and Bhadrak districts.

Speaking with ANI, Chief Engineer of Water Resources Lingraj Gaur said, "The catchment of the Baitrani river experienced heavy rainfall on Friday. We got rainfall of around 150mm to 200 mm for three days in some places. There is definitely a flood-like situation."

"Akhuapada danger level is 18.33, and now the present level is 18.8. We are observing that increase of 12mm per hour. So it might go upto 19 or more than that. A flood-like situation is there, but not a heavy flood," he added.

On the other hand, floodwaters from the Jalka river have inundated several areas in the Basta block, prompting the government to vacate four blocks.

The government has begun rescue and relief work in the area, providing food to around 260 people and rescuing 22 people and 15 animals, according to Additional Collector Sudhakar Naik.

"There is a flood in the Jalka river today. As a result, the Basta block has been affected. Four areas of the block are being vacated... Cooked food was provided to around 260 people. Three fire brigades and two Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force have been deployed there. 22 people and 15 animals have been rescued. There has been no loss of life or property... The water of the Jalka River is not expected to increase tomorrow." Additional Collector Naik said.

Additional Collector Naik further said that the administration is anticipating a flood in the Subarnarekha River today.

"We are anticipating a flood in the Subarnarekha River today. It could reach the danger level... We are prepared for it," he said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have issued a yellow warning for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj for Sunday. (ANI)

