New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Floor leaders of opposition parties will meet the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday in the Parliament to discuss important issues.

Meanwhile, all MPs of the INDIA alliance will wear 'black' colour clothes in Parliament as a mark of protest against Manipur issue.

Also Read | Kevin Spacey Acquitted of Sexual Offense Charges.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday accepted the no-confidence motion against the government moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A alliance.After Gogoi moved the motion, the Speaker asked about the number of members supporting the motion. He admitted the motion and said the time of the debate will be decided later.

The House resumed its normal functioning after the Speaker accepted the demand for no-confidence motion. Opposition members expressed their opinion on the bills being introduced by the government.

Also Read | Sikh Political Leaders Thank PM Narendra Modi Over Summons to 1984 Riot Accused Jagdish Tytler.

Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have resorted to protests and sloganeering in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

The opposition parties have also urged the Rajya Sabha Chairman to revoke the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh. The AAP member was suspended on Monday for “repeatedly violating” directions of the Chair.

Twenty-six opposition parties have named their alliance INDIA. The two Houses have witnessed repeated adjournments over opposition demands.

The government has made efforts to reach out to opposition leaders to break the impasse. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has also met the floor leaders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)