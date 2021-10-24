Hyderabad, Oct 24 (PTI): Telangana's traditional 'Bathukamma' (floral festival), celebrated by the women folk, was showcased on the world's largest screen on Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

TRS MLC K Kavitha-led cultural organisation 'Telangana Jagruthi', made arrangements to play the Bathukamma documentary on the big screen for invited delegates and separately for the local people on Saturday night, a release from Kavitha's office said here.

"Dubai's Burj Khalifa witnessed a unique show that celebrated Telangana's 'Bathukamma' on October 23. The show was live across various platforms around the globe," it said.

The screening featured the map of India, map of Telangana, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Bathukamma flowers, with ‘Allipoola Vennela' playing the background as the heritage of India and Telangana outshined at Burj Khalifa.

The slogans of Jai Hind, Jai Telangana, and Jai KCR on the Burj Khalifa screen echoed with tears of joy and pride among the viewers, it said.

The event was attended by Kavitha along with dignitaries from UAE and India, who witnessed the historical moment.

In October first week, Kavitha and filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon had launched a special Bathukamma song 'Mallipoola Vennela' composed by music maestro A R Rahman.

This year the nine-day long festival was celebrated from October 6 to 14.

Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural and literary organisation that was formed during the statehood movement for Telangana, has been working to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of Telangana, it said.

Led by Kavitha, Telangana Jagruthi has been working to empower the spirit of Telangana nationally as well as globally, the release added.

