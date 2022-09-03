New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Delhi government will be constructing an underpass at Loni Chowk and a flyover between Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema to reduce traffic snarls in northeast Delhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the charge of PWD Minister, gave approval to two projects worth Rs 341.2 crore in the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting held recently.

"With the construction of an underpass at Loni Chowk in North East Delhi and a flyover between Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema Junction, the entire 10-km road stretch between Signature Bridge to Bhopura Chowk will become signal free. Those travelling to Bhopura via Signature Bridge will have signal-free road to commute. At present, vehicles take 25-30 minutes to cover this route, but after the completion of these projects, this time will be reduced to half," he said.

Sharing that Mangal Pandey Marg is one of the most prominent roads of North East Delhi since it connects hundreds of colonies with North Delhi, he said there is a lot of traffic load on this entire road stretch.

Along with these new projects, a 1.4-km-long double decker flyover is being built between Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar.

The flyover is being built between Mandoli Junction and Gagan Cinema Junction and will make Nand Nagri T-Junction and Gagan T-Junction signal free.

The total length of the flyover will be 1.3 km and it will have six lanes.

The total length of the Loni Chowk underpass will be 500 metres and it will have four lanes.

