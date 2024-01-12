New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met French President Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne and sought greater participation from French financial institutions and operations in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City.

"They discussed approaches for further enhancing collaborative positions on climate actions, strengthening international financial institutions and addressing the debt vulnerability in low-and-middle-income countries," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Also Read | West Bengal: ED Raids at TMC Minister Sujit Basu's Houses and Office in Municipalities Recruitment Case Conclude (Watch Video).

Recognising the synergy between Indian UPI and French Targeted Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS), they explored avenues for closer financial integration, it said.

"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman encouraged greater participation from French financial institutions and corporations in pathbreaking initiatives and operations in IFSC at @GIFTCity," it said.

Also Read | Patna Rape and Murder Case: Bihar Police Cracks Rape-Murder Case of Two Minor Girls, One Arrested.

Bonne is in the national capital ahead of the upcoming visit of French President Emmanuel Macaron as the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)