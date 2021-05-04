Chandigarh, May 4 (PTI) Former Haryana ministers Kavita Jain, Manish Grover and sitting MP from Sirsa Sunita Duggal are among the seven newly appointed vice presidents of the state BJP, a statement said on Tuesday.

According to the list of office bearers, which also includes appointment of state general secretaries, secretaries, heads of party's various morchas, released by Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar on Tuesday, Panipat (rural) MLA Mahipal Dhanda and former Deputy Speaker Santosh Yadav are also among those appointed as the state unit vice presidents.

MLA Mohan Lal Badoli and former MLA Pawan Saini will be the new state general secretaries.

Vedpal has been retained as the state unit's general secretary while Palwal MLA Deepak Mangla will be the new treasurer, it said.

Among other appointments, former MLA Krishan Lal Panwar will head the party's SC Cell while Sumitra Chauhan, who had joined the BJP ahead of 2019 assembly polls, will head the state mahila morcha wing.

Dhankar, a former Haryana Minister, had been appointed as the state BJP president in July last year.

