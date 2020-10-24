New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu extended greetings on the eve of Dussehra on Saturday, urging people to celebrate the festival in a modest way this year by strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

"The festival reminds us of the pious, virtuous and noble life led by Lord Ram, who is an ideal son, ideal husband and ideal king and an embodiment of righteousness, truth and morality," Naidu said in his message.

Dussehra is an occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate, he observed.

"But this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate Dussehra in a modest way by strictly adhering to COVID-19 health and hygiene protocols," he said.

He prayed that the festival brings peace, harmony, good health and prosperity.

