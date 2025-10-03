Veteran Bollywood actress and talk show host Simi Garewal rarely finds herself embroiled in controversies. However, the 77-year-old television personality is currently facing criticism for an unconventional Dussehra message on social media. On the occasion of Dussehra 2025 on Thursday (October 2), Simi shared a lengthy message where she celebrated the demon king Ravana. She stated that he wasn't "evil" but "slightly naughty". Her post grabbed widespread criticism online. Dussehra 2025: Sunny Deol Extends Dussehra Greetings, Urges Everyone to Burn Away Negativity and Embrace Kindness (View Post).

Simi Garewal Says Ravana Wasn’t ‘Evil’ but ‘Slightly Naughty’

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle, Simi Garewal shared a photo of Ravana in his Dashanan form and wrote, "Dear Ravana, every year on this day, we celebrate the victory of good over evil. But technically, your behaviour should be re-classified from "Evil" to "slightly naughty". After all, tumne kiya hi kya tha? I agree you kidnapped a lady in haste...But after that, you gave her more respect than we normally give to women in today's world. You offered her good food, shelter and women security guards (not too good looking though)."

She added, "Your request for marriage was full of humility and you never threw acid when rejected. Even when Lord Rama tried to kill you, you were wise enough to seek his apologies. And... I believe you were more educated than half of our Parliament. Simi concluded her post by affirming that she had "no hard feelings" for Ravana she wrote, "Trust me due, theres no hard feeling to burn you... Just that its the In-Thing. Happy Dussehra." The post is no longer available on her handle.

Here’s How Netizens Reacted to Simigarewal’s Dusshera Message

Simi Gareewal's thoughts about Ravan did not sit well with netizens, who bashed the veteran actress for praising the evil king. A user reacted to her post and wrote, "Ravan was a Rapist (Valmiki Ramayan UK 26.19 & 17.30-40) who raped his own daughter.Do you think Rape is just a naughty stuff Simi?" Another user commented, "Simi ji has never read Ramayan, so she is talking what leftist propoganda is. Ravan wanted to force himself on Maa Sita but couldn't because he was cursed by his own daughter-in-law to whom he raped during his invasion of Swarga. She should read both Ramayan - Valmiki & Anand."

"The moment he abducts you, all this romanticism will evaporate and you would be sitting in Police station crying attempt to rape & slamming the cops if they say "bas apaharan hi to Kiya hai shaadi karna chah raha hai behen", another user wrote. Dussehra 2025: Kajol Takes Part in ‘Sindoor Khela’ Ceremony With Daughter Nysa at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, Celebrities Join the Festivities.

Netizens Slam Simi Garewal for Her Remark About Ravana

Dear Simi Garewal, The moment he abducts you, all this romanticism will evaporate and you would be sitting in Police station crying attempt to rape & slamming the cops if they say "bas apaharan hi to Kiya hai shaadi karna chah raha hai behen" Ain't no hard feelings for you but… https://t.co/Db0GghVM1W — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) October 2, 2025

A User Questioned Simi

Ravan was a Rapist (Valmiki Ramayan UK 26.19 & 17.30-40) who raped his own daughter. Do you think Rape is just a naughty stuff Simi? pic.twitter.com/RWBRb9mPdx — Anshul Pandey (@Anshulspiritual) October 2, 2025

'For Every Ravan a Ram is born'

For every Ravan a Ram is born. For every Kans a Krishna is born. For every Modi a Kejriwal is born. pic.twitter.com/WZBk3yXpak — Meera ❤️ (@Mystic_Soul25) May 7, 2022

Ravana Did Not Touch Goddess Sita out of Fear, Claims a Netizen

Sad to see such anti-women pro-rapist commentary of @Simi_Garewal ji. Ravan didn't touch Sitaji NOT out of respect but fear. He was cursed tht his head will explode if he forced himself on 1 more woman. This was AFTER he'd already raped many other women, including his DIL Rambha. https://t.co/x3AruQxRYR — Ami Ganatra (અમી ગણાત્રા) (@6amiji) October 2, 2025

Another User Slams Simi Garewal Saying...

People like @Simi_Garewal have been major contributors to exploitation & manipulation in the Bombay film industry. They have been instrumental in encouraging casting couch by justifying it with opportunities that female actors eventually got having succumbed to sexual… https://t.co/FYoOYqNw68 — Initnamees 🇮🇳 (@SeemantiniBose) October 2, 2025

Dussehra marks the end of the Navratri festivities, celebrating the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana. The day is celebrated with much devotion and enthusiasm across India by burning the effigy of Ravana.

