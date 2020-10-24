Happy Dussehra 2020 to everyone! The festive celebration is a day away but you can always create the buzz for the festivities by sending across your wishes and messages. Dussehra or Vijayadashmi marks the end of nine-day festival of Navaratri. This is a day that celebrates the triumph of good over evil and on this day we see varied celebrations across the country. This year, Dussehra 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow ie October 25. Dussehra is celebrated on the 10th day, a day after the 9-day festival of Navratri ends. There is the burning of Ravana effigies, and people share Ravan Dahan images to send Happy Dussehra wishes and greetings to everyone. If you are finding ways to delight your loved ones on this festive occasion of Vijayadashami, then you can stop your search here, as we have covered it all for you. Dussehra 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Hike GIFs, Facebook Greetings and Instagram Photos to Send Vijayadashami Messages to Everyone.

The occasion of Dussehra holds a lot of historical significance for the Hindus. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga killed demon Mahishasura, Lord Ram killed Ravana, and Arjuna had defeated several ace-warriors like Bhishma, Ashwatthama, Drona, Kripacharya, and Karna too. We, at LatestLY, bring you some of the most amazing and top-trending collection of Dussehra 2020 wishes and greetings, which you will happily send to your family, friends, relatives, employees, etc. You will now be able to upload these top trending Dussehra 2020 videos on Instagram Reels, Roposo, and Chingari mobile apps. Not to forget, you will find a new and creative collection of Dussehra Stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which you will love to share on respective platforms. Dussehra 2020: Not Only Ravana, Effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghananda Are Also Burnt During the Festival to Celebrate Victory of Good Over Evil.

Happy Dussehra Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May Lord Rama Always…Keep Showering His Blessings Upon You…May Your Life Be Prosperous And..Trouble Free Throughout. Happy Dussehra

Happy Dussehra Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Dussehra to All. May Shri Ram Bless You and Your Family, A Happy, Joyful and Prosperous Dussehra to You and Your Family!

Happy Dussehra Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May the Demon in You Always Get Defeated and the Angel in You Always Control Your Thoughts. Have a Blessed Vijayadashami!

Dussehra Images(Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May this Vijaya Dashami lights up for you. The hopes of Happy times, And dreams for a year full of smiles! Wish you a Happy Vijaya Dasami!

Dussehra GIFs

Dusshera WhatsApp Stickers

People can send these amazing Dussehra 2020 wishes and greetings via WhatsApp stickers as well. To get the latest stickers head to the Play Store and search for Vijayadashmi stickers. Download the pack and use it via the app. As October 25 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you and your family “Happy Dussehra 2020”, and wish you have a great time with them. We hope you will enjoy sharing these Dussehra wishes and greetings with your loved ones on this day.

