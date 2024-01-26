Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unfurled the national flag at his official residence on 75th Republic Day.

Congratulating the people of the state, the CM said that after a long struggle for independence, India implemented its own Constitution in independent India.

"After celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022, this year we are celebrating the 'Amrit Year of our Republic.' For the last 74 years, the Constitution of India has stood the test of time by eliminating caste, class, sect, region, and all other barriers," the CM said.

CM Yogi said that many other countries established as modern democracies in the world, which consider themselves to be the most progressive, had deprived women of voting rights on the basis of gender discrimination for a long time.

"He underscored the uniqueness of the Indian Constitution, emphasising that India ensured the absence of discrimination based on gender, caste, religion, or region. Every adult voter in the country holds the full right to exercise their voting rights," as per a release from the Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister said that on this day in 1950, after a long struggle for independence, India implemented its own constitution. It is the world's largest constitution, filled with numerous achievements. He stressed that the Indian constitution not only grants rights but also emphasises citizens' duties, adding, "If we honestly fulfil our duties, our country will become a 'developed India' in the next 25 years."

He further asserted that we have to be proud of our country's past and move towards a bright future by making the present beautiful and pleasant.

"Our Constitution is supreme for us. It urges us to ensure that every action is in the interest of the country," Yogi added.

On this occasion, CM Yogi also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, Constituent Assembly President Dr Rajendra Prasad and the architect of the Indian Constitution, Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. He mentioned that these figures are inspirational for all of us.

CM Yogi, extending his greetings to the people of the state on social media, wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the 75th Republic Day! This national festival not only remembers our immortal fighters but also provides us an opportunity to commit ourselves to the realisation of the concept of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'. Let us all be determined to build a 'capable, self-reliant India'! Jai Hind!"

On the 75th Republic Day, State Governor Anandi Ben Patel unfurled the national flag at the Vidhan Bhavan at 10.05 am. During this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present. Thereafter, the Governor and the Chief Minister released tricolour balloons in the air.

"The Indian Army and various security forces engaged in the defence of the state paraded and saluted Governor Anandi Ben Patel. The security forces displayed excellence with advanced weapons and equipment, along with their distinctive bands," as per the release.

On this occasion, children from various schools of Lucknow presented colourful cultural programmes to tunes like 'Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindustan Hamara...' and 'Hey Punyabhoomi Uttar Pradesh'. Additionally, the motorcycle squad of women home guards also showcased a daring performance. The cavalry contingent and swan contingent of UP Police also took part in the parade. The Fire Brigade and Dial 112 also showcased their capabilities during the parade.

"Moreover, various departments and social organisations showcased thematic tableaux as part of the Republic Day programme. One particularly captivating display was the tableau of the Ram Temple presented by the Information and Public Relations Department. Seeing this tableau dedicated to Lord Shri Ram, the parade venue echoed with thunderous applause," as per the release.

Simultaneously, the Election Commission of India showcased a tableau depicting the new Parliament House and an ideal polling place. Additionally, a tableau dedicated to the UP Sindhi community was taken out by the Language Department. Similarly, the tableau 'Udyan bana udyog ka aadhar' was brought out by the Horticulture and Food Processing Department. (ANI)

