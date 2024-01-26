Ghaziabad, January 26: A traffic constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at the police lines in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, officials said on Friday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kavinagar, Abhishek Tripathi said, "Constable Pankaj Kumar hanged himself from a pull-up bar at the police lines. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead." Uttar Pradesh Shocker: PhD Student at IIT-Kanpur Dies by Suicide in Hostel Room, Probe Underway.

"Pankaj Kumar joined the police force in 2016 and was unmarried. Prima facie, he took the extreme step as he was frustrated over some personal issues," the officer said.

