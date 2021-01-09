Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Jan 9 (PTI) Excise officials on Saturday seized 500 cartons of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and arrested one person in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Acting on a tip-off, an Excise team intercepted a truck at Pirauchha village in Gaighat police station area and seized foreign liquor worth Rs 50 lakh from it and arrested the driver, Excise Superintendent Sanjay Rai said.

The liquor cartons, bearing manufacturing stamp of Arunachal Pradesh, were hidden under the hay, he said.

Manufacture, storage, transportation, sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 5, 2016.

