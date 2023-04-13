New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday called on Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and discussed bilateral cooperation in areas of capacity building, trade and investment.

Kwatra is on a three-day visit to Mauritius from April 12 to 14.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vinay Kwatra, accompanied by a delegation, paid a courtesy call on PM @KumarJugnauth. Discussions were focused on India-Mauritius partnership in various areas, including development cooperation, capacity building, trade and investment," the Indian High Commission in Port Louis tweeted.

