New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Days before US President Donald Trump's "tit-for-tat" tariff kicks in, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday spoke with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, focusing on the bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, defence and migration.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides agreed to remain engaged on matters of "mutual concern".

Congratulating Deputy Secretary Landau on his recent confirmation by the US Senate, the foreign secretary underlined the deepening convergence of India-US strategic interests, it said.

The two also touched on the growing bilateral trade, defence and technology cooperation, and issues relating to mobility and migration, it said.

Misri also extended an invitation to Landau to visit India at his earliest convenience, the MEA added.

