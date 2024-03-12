New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra's service tenure has been extended by six months by the government, according to an official order, issued on Tuesday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the extension in service of Kwatra, an IFS officer of the 1988 batch, as foreign secretary for a period of six months, the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

He was scheduled to retire on April 30. With this, the tenure of the foreign secretary has been extended till October 31 this year.

Earlier, the Centre on November 28, 2022 granted a 16-month extension, in service, to Kwatra beyond his date of superannuation on December 31, 2022.

He assumed office as foreign secretary on May 1, 2022, succeeding Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Kwatra's extended term will come to an end on April 30, 2024. (ANI)

