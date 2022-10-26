Srinagar, Oct 26 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one foreign ultra, officials said.

They said a gunbattle broke out between security forces and terrorists at Sudpora in Karnah sector along the LoC.

They said one foreign terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire.

Further details of the incident were awaited.

