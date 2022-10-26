Mumbai, October 26: The prices of essential vegetables have skyrocketed in Mumbai over the past few days and it is hitting the common man badly making them put out more upsetting their budget. As per the report published by the Times of India, the extended monsoon, leading to crop damage and consequent shortage only made things worse.

As per the reports, tomatoes were sold for Rs 60-80 per kg on Tuesday in areas of Ghatkopar, Andheri, Khar, Matunga, and Borivali. A bunch of Spinach that used to cost Rs 10-15 is now priced at Rs 50-60. ladies' finger and parwal (pointed gourd) Rs 120 per kg. Cluster beans or gavar was Rs 40 for a quarter kg or Rs 160 per kg. Apart from these, Broccoli is also burning a whole in the pocket as it was sold at Rs 500 per kg in the wholesale market. India’s Retail Inflation Increases Above Tolerance for Third Straight Quarter; What Does It Mean?.

Matunga is one of the costliest retail markets of the city. The tomatoes were sold for Rs 70-80 per kg in Matunga, while Parwal, Brijal, and French Beans sold at Rs 120, Rs 80, and Rs 120 respectively. CNG, PNG Price Rise: Mahanagar Gas Hikes CNG Price by Rs 6 per Kg, PNG by Rs 4 a Unit in Mumbai.

As per the reports, Rs 120-140 per kg has become the new retail average for common garden vegetables, up from Rs 60-80 earlier. Meanwhile, traders put a blame on rising fuel and transportation costs for the price rise. Spiralling food inflation has been causing India's general rate of inflation to spiral northward in recent months.

