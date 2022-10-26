New Delhi, October 26: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and called on them to strengthen the resolve to ensure respect and safety for women. President Droupadi Murmu Says Development of Assam Could Be Engine of Growth for Northeastern Region.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said the festival of Bhai Dooj is a symbol of love and trust between a brother and a sister. Bhai Dooj 2022 Date and Time in Indian Calendar: From Shubh Muhurat to Significance, Know All About the Festive Day That Celebrates the Brother-Sister Bond.

"My warm greetings to all the countrymen on Bhai Dooj, a symbol of affection and trust between brother and sister. On this auspicious occasion, let us strengthen our resolve to ensure respect and safety for all women. I wish that this festival enhances the spirit of mutual brotherhood," Murmu said.

