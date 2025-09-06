New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Hours after panic gripped Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over reports of a leopard sighting, forest department officials have ruled out the presence of the big cat following spot verification, varsity officials said on Saturday night.

"Forest officials did not confirm the presence of a leopard in JNU. They have gone back after spot verification," JNU officials told ANI.

Also Read | 'Wonderful To See PM Tobgay and His Wife Pray at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya': PM Narendra Modi Expresses Happiness on His Bhutanese PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay and His Wife Tashi Doma's Visit To Ram Temple.

Earlier in the evening, a student claimed to have spotted a leopard near Aravalli Guest House while feeding stray dogs and cats, prompting immediate alerts to the university administration and security personnel.

The forest department was informed and a team reached the campus, initially suspecting the animal's presence based on footprints.

Also Read | Sharjeel Imam Moves Supreme Court for Bail After High Court Denies Him Relief in Delhi Riots Larger Conspiracy Case.

The university administration had issued an informal advisory asking students to stay inside hostels, keep doors and windows closed, and avoid forested areas, including those near the stadium and Yamuna banks.

However, after a thorough check, forest officials confirmed that no leopard was present on the campus and subsequently left the spot. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)