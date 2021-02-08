Firozabad (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) An FIR was lodged against a Forest Department employee for demanding bribe from a saw mill owner and using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, an official said.

A video of the incident had surfaced on social media, in which forest guard Gulsher Ahmed is seen allegedly demanding Rs 1.75 lakh from the mill owner in the Sirsaganj police station area.

On refusal, he is seen using derogatory language against the prime minister and the chief minister, District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh said.

The video was found correct on inquiry after which Ahmed was suspended with immediate effect, the DM said, adding that a case has also been registered against him.

Directives have also been issued for a departmental inquiry into the matter, the DM added.

