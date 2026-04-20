Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], April 20 (ANI): A fire broke out at two different locations in the forests of the Gethiya area of Nainital district on Sunday.

Upon receiving information, a team from the Forest Department reached the spot and initiated efforts to bring the fire under control.

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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