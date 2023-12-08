India News | Former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav Embarks on 'spiritual Journey', to Visit Srivari at Tirumala

The RJD supremo was accompanied by his wife Rabri Devi and his sons- Tejashwi Yadav- deputy CM of Bihar and Tej Pratap Yadav, the state minister.

Agency News ANI| Dec 08, 2023 10:32 PM IST
Former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav Embarks on 'spiritual Journey', to Visit Srivari at Tirumala
Lalu Yadav with his family (Photo/ANI)

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav has arrived at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh to seek the divine blessings of Lord Venkateswara, also known as Srivari.

The RJD supremo was accompanied by his wife Rabri Devi and his sons- Tejashwi Yadav- deputy CM of Bihar and Tej Pratap Yadav, the state minister.

The veteran politician is scheduled to undertake a VIP break darshan with his family, providing them the opportunity to partake in the sacred experience.

The VIP break darshan, scheduled for tomorrow, is expected to be attended by Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, showcasing the inclusive nature of spiritual journeys that transcend political boundaries.

Devotees and onlookers alike anticipate witnessing this noteworthy visit, reinforcing the diverse spectrum of individuals who find solace in the spiritual embrace of Tirumala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

