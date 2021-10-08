Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) The son of a former BJP MLA from Mumbai on Friday joined the Congress.

Satyendra Singh, son of former Santacruz BJP MLA Abhiram Singh, was made a primary member of the Congress by five-time parliamentarian and former Delhi Pradesh Congress president JP Agrawal and Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap.

Singh, a doctor, said he was feeling suffocated in the BJP after joining it in 2014, adding that "hate politics being practiced in the current environment in the country will not last long".

"Now, I am a member of that party whose policies match my nature. I will try my best to raise and solve civic issues," he added.

