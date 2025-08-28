Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 28 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Thursday spoke with party leaders of flood-affected areas. The president instructed the party's working president, KTR, to ensure that party cadres participate in relief efforts, as per a statement released by BRS public relations officer.

BRS President KCR expressed deep concern over the disruption due to heavy rains in the state. Due to heavy rains in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Warangal, and Khammam, homes were inundated, roads were damaged, and the transportation system was severely disrupted, causing immense difficulties to the people.

The party president made phone calls to key party leaders from the flood-affected districts, alerting them to the situation.

He instructed them to be available in the flood-affected areas and take up relief efforts to the best of their abilities. The party president also instructed party working president KTR to mobilise the party cadres and extend assistance.

In a statement posted on its official Twitter account, the BRS Party posted updates on the ongoing flood inspections. In one post, it stated that in the wake of heavy rains and floods, BRS Working President KTR held a teleconference with party MLAs, MLCs, MPs, former MLAs, district party presidents, and other senior leaders. During the meeting, KTR instructed party leaders to provide immediate assistance to those trapped in floods and to supply essential items like food and drinking water to areas with severe flooding.

https://x.com/BRSparty/status/1960980889363685699

KTR also directed party leaders to set up medical camps if necessary for public health protection, conduct sanitation programs to prevent the spread of diseases, and bring pressure on the government.

Meanwhile, Dubbaak MLA Kotta Prabhakar Reddy inspected flood-affected areas in Soorampalli Dommaata Gaajula Palli villages, where ponds and roads were overflowing with rainwater, causing traffic blockages. The MLA advised farmers to take necessary precautions before venturing out into agricultural fields and warned fishermen not to go hunting until the situation improves.

https://x.com/KPR_BRS/status/1960982701185622045

BRS Working President KTR, who inspected flood-affected areas in Sirisilla, also visited Machareddy in Kamareddy district to assess the situation. However, due to the intensity of the flood and roadblocks, KTR had to return to Sirisilla from Palvancha. During his inspection, KTR gathered details about the disruptions to daily life caused by the floods in the Palvancha stream. (ANI)

