Saharanpur (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) Former Deoband MLA Manoj Chaudhary Saturday joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) along with his wife and several supporters.

The RLD's district unit chief Rao Kaiser said the party's national president Jayant Chaudhary welcomed him in the party at its office in Delhi.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 27-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Molestation Complaint Filed Against Him In Bareilly District.

Chaudhary was earlier with the BJP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)