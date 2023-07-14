New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him about the flood situation in the state.

"I thanked Union Minister Amit Shah for providing timely help to people of Himachal amid heavy floods. I sought more help from him as a lot of damaged has been caused in the state. He assured that the Centre will send all possible aid for the state," said Thakur.

Meanwhile, Shah assured him of all possible cooperation from the Central Government.

"Agencies engaged in relief and rescue operations are working hard to evacuate the stranded people and restore basic facilities and, whatever cooperation is required, will be made available," said the Home Minister.

Speaking to ANI Former CM Jairam Thakur said, "Due to timely intervention of the Centre lot of lives could be saved in Himachal Pradesh. The losses are extensive and the Union Minister has assured all support after the assessment of the situation. Almost 80 people have lost their lives due to heavy rains in the state and in the last 5 days 36 people have lost their lives in the state. We have met with the family members of the victims and the Centre has assured all support. BJP President JP Nadda is scheduled to visit the state tomorrow."

A total of 88 people have lost their lives in the state since June 24 as rain continues to hit Himachal, an official statement issued by Himachal Pradesh state disaster management authority said on Wednesday.

According to an official update, a total of 492 animals have lost their lives. A total of 51 landslides have been reported so far since the beginning of monsoon and 32 incidents of flash floods have been reported, an official statement said. The incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali.

Moreover, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination has been postponed to August 20 owing to incessant rainfall in the state which has led to damage to roads.

Earlier the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination was scheduled on July 23. (ANI)

