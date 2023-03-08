Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday extended Holi greetings to the citizens of the state and wished for Himachal's development.

While talking to ANI, Thakur said, "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I would like to extend best wishes to all the people of Himachal Pradesh. I wish this festival brings colours to all our lives and Himachal moves forward on the road to development."

Also Read | Adenovirus Spread in West Bengal: Three More Child Deaths Reported From Kolkata in Past 24 Hours.

"May all your families stay happy. I pray to god for his blessing throughout the year. Once again, I would like to wish everybody a very happy Holi," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of Holi.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: 24-Year-Old NRI From Canada Killed in Brawl During Hola Mohalla Festival at Anandpur Sahib.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Best wishes for Holi. May the colours of joy and enthusiasm always shower in your life. Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!."

The festival of Holi which celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)