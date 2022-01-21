Nuh, Jan 21 (PTI) A former Home Guard jawan allegedly shot at his wife and then committed suicide in Haryana's Nuh, police said on Friday.

His body was found in his car on the Khedla Jogipur road in the morning. His wife is critically injured and has been referred to a Delhi hospital after first aid in the medical college, Nalhar.

An FIR under relevant provisions of the law has been registered at the City police station, Nuh, in connection with the incident.

The dead was identified as Junaid, a resident of Nakanpur village under the Punhana police station area.

His wife Alia lived with him in Baghel Mohalla. It was on Thursday night when he allegedly shot at Alia, police said.

The incident was reported to police by the house owner, where the couple lived as tenants.

A former Home guard jawan committed suicide by shooting himself in his head after firing at his wife Alia, Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar said.

“We are waiting for the statement of injured Alia and action will be taken as per the law,” he said.

