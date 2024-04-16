Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday condoled the death of veteran Kannada actor Dwarakish who passed away at his home in Bengaluru after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home.

The 81-year-old veteran Kannada film actor, producer and director, Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath, popularly known as Dwarakish was renowned for his comedic performances, which garnered him fame across Karnataka. He appeared in approximately 100 films and was also involved in the production and direction of around fifty movies.

Bommai in a post on X expressed grief over the death of the Kannada actor.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Mr Dwarakish, a great actor, director and veteran producer of Kannada cinema. The Kannada art scene is impoverished by his departure. I pray that God blesses Dwarakish's family and his huge fan base with strength to bear the loss of him. Om Shantih," Bommai wrote in a post on X.

Among other political figures who expressed grief over the death of the veteran actor were Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

"Saddened to hear the news of the death of 'Prachanda Kulla' Dwarakish, who served the Kannada film industry for a long time as an actor, director and producer. Dr Rajkumar and Dr Vishnuvardhan. Despite sharing the screen with great actors like Vishnuvardhan, he made his own mark in the minds of the audience through his humorous acting. Kannada cinema is poor with the death of Dwarakish. May his soul rest in peace, family and fans find strength to bear the pain," Siddaramaiah wrote in a post on X.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar praised Dwarakish's versatility, recognising his impact across various roles, including comedy, leading roles, and supporting characters.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of veteran actor, director and producer Mr Dwarakish. He made his debut in the film industry in 1964 and has brought life to roles as a comedian, hero and supporting actor. May the soul of Dwarakish rest in peace and may God give strength to his family to bear the pain of separation. Om Shanti," DK Shivakumar posted on X.

Rajinikanth also expressed grief for his 'long time friend', recalling his deep bond with Dwarakish and commending his evolution from a comedian to a respected figure in the Kannada film scene.

"The demise of my long-time dear friend Dwarakish is very painful to me...starting his career as a comedian, he raised himself up to being a big producer and director... fond memories come to my mind..my heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones," Superstar Rajinikanth wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

