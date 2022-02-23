Thiruvanathapuram (Kerala) [India], February 23 (ANI): Former Kerala Higher Education Minister and Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA KT Jaleel on Tuesday levelled serious allegations against retired High Court Judge and Lokayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph accusing him of intervening to save Father Kottoor, accused in the Abhaya case and demanding his resignation.

Speaking to media persons here today, Jaleel said, "He (Cyriac Joseph) has interfered in the Abhaya case and tried to sabotage the course of investigation of the case because of the relation with a culprit of the Abhaya case, Father Kottoor."

Also Read | Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rainfall Over Northwest and Northeast India During Next 5 Days.

Dr Malini, Assistant Director of SFL Bangalore, had given a statement to CBI that then Karnataka chief Justice Cyriac Joseph had visited their lab where the narco analysis test had been conducted. Dr Malini was the 91th witness in the Abhaya case.

Jaleel alleged that Joseph influenced police officials to destroy evidence in the case.

Also Read | Tecno Spark 8C Affordable Smartphone With Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India.

The LDF MLA accused that Father Kottoor is a close relative of Justice Cyriac Joseph.

"Justice Cyriac Joseph should either resign or proceed with legal action against many including him. He should state facts related to these allegations," the ex-minister said.

Sister Abhaya, 21, was murdered and her body was dumped inside the well of a convent in Kottayam in March 1992. Among those convicted is Father Kottoor, who was a Vicar and taught Sister Abhaya psychology at college. The case was first investigated by local police. Later, CBI took over the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)