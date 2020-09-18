Rewa (MP), Sep 17 (PTI) Former Madhya Pradesh minister Ramakant Tiwari died on Thursday evening at his residence in Chakghat after prolonged illness, family sources said.

Tiwari, 80, is survived by two sons and three daughters.

Also Read | Facebook, Instagram Down: Users Face Error Message, Complain About Outage on Twitter.

He had represented Teonthar assembly seat four times and served as animal husbandry minister in the BJP government headed by Uma Bharti.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)