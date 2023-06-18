Srinagar, Jun 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference Sunday expelled senior leader Basharat Bukhari for "anti-party" activities.

"Syed Basharat Bukhari (@AnNaqvi_Bukhari), Constituency Head Kreeri, is hereby expelled from the party, for indulging in anti-party activities. Also all @JKPC_ and @YJKPC_ units of Kreeri stand dissolved and will be reconstituted after the new Constituency head assumes charge," the party tweeted.

It did not give details of the alleged anti-party activities.

In an interview with a private news channel on Saturday, Bukhari, a minister in PDP-BJP government from 2015 to 2018, had questioned the long absence of party president Sajad Gani Lone.

