Bengaluru, Mar 19 (PTI): Former Minister H T Krishnappa died at his residence here following a cardiac arrest, his family said on Friday.

The 91-year-old leader breathed his last on Thursday.

He was the Minister for Health and Family Welfare in the Ramakrishna Hegde government in 1986.

Condoling the death, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Krishappa had toiled hard to improve the health scenario in the state.

