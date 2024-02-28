New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Former MLA, Ranbir Singh Kharb, and his wife, Anita Kharb, have challenged their conviction in a cheating case.

Now, the Sessions Case has issued notice to Delhi police.

Also Read | Basavaraj Patil Resigns: Former Maharashtra MLA Quits Congress, Joins BJP in Presence of Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Video).

On February 24, the Court sentenced the couple to seven years in jail in a cheating and criminal conspiracy case.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 44.5 lakh.

Also Read | Germany: Union Calls 3-day Lufthansa Ground Staff Strike.

A special judge, MK Nagpal, issued a notice to the Delhi Police. The court has also summoned the trial court record from the ACCM Court.

This case pertains to cheating with investors from 1998 to 2004. During this period, Kharb was the sitting MLA.

A case was registered by the Economic Offense Wing of Delhi Police in 2006.

As per the prosecution, the convicts, fraudulently and dishonestly induced the complainant, Pravin Kumar, to invest money in the company, and as a consequence thereof, he invested a sum of Rs 23 lakh, without getting any return or refund. Ranbir Singh Dahiya was defrauded of Rs 1.34 crore.

Additional Chief Metropolitan (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot sentenced the convicts Ranbir Singh Kharb and Anita Kharb to seven years imprisonment on February 24.

The court said that convict Ranbir Kharb was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of seven years and a fine of Rs 22 lakh for the offence punishable under Section 420 of the IPC, read with Section 120-B of the IPC.

"Similarly, convict Anita Kharb is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of seven years and a fine of Rs 22 lakh for the offence punishable under Section 420 of the IPC read with Section 120-B of the IPC.

Later on, the fine amount was modified to the tune of Rs 44.50 lakh on February 26, 2024.

The third convict, Satprakash, has been released on probation by the court. He paid a fine of Rs 55,000.

Ranbir and Anita Kharb were on bail. They are directed to surrender before the court today.

Counsel for convicts appearing for them requested the Court suspend the sentence and grant bail to them until the filing of an appeal against the judgment as well as against the order on sentence.

The Court noted that the provision of suspension of sentence under Section 389(3) of the Cr.P.C. will not apply as the Court has sentenced the convicts Ranbir Singh Kharb and Anita Kharb to imprisonment for a term of seven years.

Accordingly, the convicts Ranbir Singh Kharb and Anita Kharb are directed to surrender before the court on the next date of hearing, as the court directed on Saturday.

It was alleged that the accused persons, namely Ranbir Singh Kharb, Anita Kharb andSatprakash had committed the offences of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy and defrauded various innocent investors, who largely are their kith and kin of the accused persons, in the name of 'investments' in the companycalled M/s Jyoti Fair Finance Company.

It was alleged that the accused persons, during the period of 1998 to 2004 hatched a criminal conspiracy to cheat the general public, by way of a scheme floated through a finance company called M/s Jyoti Fair Finance Company.

As per the prosecution, the accused persons induced the general public to invest money in the company by alluring them with high interest rates and monetary gains, however, the accused persons never had the intention to return the money. Whatever payments were made, if any, were made to lure/induce innocent investors to make further investments.

The accused Anita Kharb was the director of the company. She gave receipts in the name of the company and often induced the general public and her acquaintances to invest money in the company.

As per the prosecution, Convict Satprakash too, like accused Anita Kharb, gave receipts in the name of the company and often induced the general public and his acquaintances to invest money in the company.

Accused Ranbir Singh Kharb is the alleged kingpin of the entire matter, even though he did not hold any position in the company However, as per the prosecution, he latently used to run the said company, without wearing the hat of Director/employeeetc.

Almost every victim has alleged inducement at the hands of Kharb, the prosecution has alleged. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)