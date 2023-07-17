Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday participated in ‘Sanskar Kanwar Yatra’ at the bank of Narmada river, Gwarighat in Jabalpur.

During this Singh was seen walking barefoot along the kanwar yatris. Speaking to ANI Singh said, "These yatras have nothing to do with politics. It feels good to participate in such yatras."

The convenor of the Sanskar Kanwar Yatra, Shiv Yadav said the yatra and was going on for the last 13 years.

“The Sanskar Kanwar Yatra has been going on continuously for the last 13 years and thousands of people participate in this 33 kilometre journey. The Kanwarias carry water from Narmada river and reach Kailash Dham in the district. They plant trees there and offer the Narmada river water to Lord Shiva,” Yadav said.

'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy water from River Ganga and then worship Lord Shiva with it.

Additionally, the Kanwar Yatra is a significant ritual during the month of Sawan. People gather water from sacred rivers for this rite and place it in little mud pots known as Kanwars. Devotees don saffron-coloured clothes while carrying the holy water and walk on foot to visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

In the Hindu calendar, 'Sawan', also known as 'Shravan, is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months of the year.

Every Monday during this period is regarded as a highly auspicious time to fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. (ANI)

