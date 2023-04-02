Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday met with the families of those who lost their lives in Indore's temple stepwell floor collapse incident and the injured undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The incident occurred at Beleshwar Jhulelal Mahadev Temple located at Patel Nagar locality in the city on Thursday when a Havan puja was going on in view of the Ram Navami festival. A total of 36 persons died and 16 people were rescued in the incident.

Nath first visited the hospital and inquired about the well-being of the injured people. Describing the details of the incident, the injured said that they received late help from the government and the administration.

After that, he reached Patel Nagar and met with the families and the relatives of the deceased, where the aggrieved families told him about the illegal construction on the stepwell of the temple.

A Sindhi family told Nath, when the Member of Parliament (MP, Indore) Shankar Lalwani was the chairman of the Municipal Corporation, he had got the slab installed on the stepwell of the temple, that slab collapsed and 36 people died on Ram Navami.

Speaking to the reporters, Nath said, "Such an incident has tarnished the entire Madhya Pradesh. People told me that notices were given for illegal construction on the stepwell, but the notices were suppressed due to political pressure. Now the local people have demanded that the illegal construction on the stepwell should be demolished in seven days."

"If the illegal construction is not removed within seven days, then we will knock on the doors of the court. Action should be taken against the culprits and the illegal construction should be demolished," he said.

"If our government returns to power, we will form a Rapid Rescue Force in every big district, which reaches the spot within 15 minutes of the incident. It is a matter of shame that the army reached here after 12 hours. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan did not even talk to us about this, he only does media events," Nath added. (ANI)

