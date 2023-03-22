Kohima, Mar 22 (PTI) Former Nagaland minister YM Yollow breathed his last on Wednesday at a hospital in Delhi following prolonged illness. He was 53.

Nagaland governor La Ganesan, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and several other ministers expressed grief over his demise.

Also Read | MNS President Raj Thackeray Claims 'Mystery Dargah' Coming Up in Arabian Sea off Mahim in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Sources in his family said Yollow had been undergoing lung treatment for quite some time. He is survived by wife and four children.

The former NPF MLA from Wakching assembly constituency was given the portfolio of forest, environment and climate change in the previous government, after his party extended support to the ruling NDPP-BJP.

Also Read | Income Tax Department Launches Mobile App for Viewing Annual Information Statement, Taxpayer Information Summary.

Due to his ill health, Yollow did not contest the recently held state election.

The governor conveyed heartfelt condolences to his wife and family members and prayed for their peace and solace.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio described Yollow as an “energetic and promising leader with deep passion for politics”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)