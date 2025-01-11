New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A "humourous" memoir of former Odisha DGP and CRPF chief Prakash Mishra was released here on Saturday with several serving and retired police personnel recounting the lighter side of their otherwise serious work.

The book titled 'Comedy in Khakee: The Humourous Memoirs of a Policeman' was unveiled by retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Prakash Singh, a former Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and the Border Security Force (BSF).

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, former UP DGP Vikram Singh and Lt Gen (retd) C K Mohanty were also present at the event held at the Delhi Police headquarters here.

Mishra, 69, a retired IPS officer of the 1977-batch, said the police, like any section of the society, has its shares of ups and downs and even comic moments.

"I have been in the service for about 39 years and I think when we see humour in small things, life gets easier," the officer, now based in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, said.

Mishra retired from service in 2016 after serving as the director general of the Central Reserve Police Force. He also headed the Odisha Police as its DGP apart from heading the NDRF and having stints at the NIA and the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

Prakash Singh, 89, called a "legend" in police circles for his immense contribution to police reforms, said, "Life of a policeman is a very serious business but Mishra has given a different angle to it through his book."

He added, "Humour is a funny way of saying something serious."

Delhi Police chief Arora recounted how he navigated his early days of policing in his cadre state of Tamil Nadu as he was learning both the job and the native language.

The book, much on the lines of the 'humour in uniform' columns, speaks about the anecdotes, musings and observations about a variety of human beings and circumstances that the former top cop observed while being in the school, during his training at the National Police Academy and in various capacities in the Odisha Police.

