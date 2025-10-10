New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Former President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a four-day unique tribal art exhibition titled 'Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre' at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, on Thursday.

Now in its fourth edition, the annual exhibition is organised by the Sankala Foundation with the support of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA).

The exhibition aims to spread awareness about the conservation ethos of tribal communities and other forest dwellers living in and around India's forests, particularly in tiger reserves. It showcases the artworks of these communities, offering urban audiences a chance to learn more about issues related to tiger conservation, habitat protection, and the symbiotic relationship between humans and nature.

This year, the exhibition brings together over 50 tribal artists from 17 states that host tiger reserves, celebrating the deep and enduring bond between tribal communities and nature. The showcased paintings and artworks provide glimpses into how these communities coexist harmoniously with forests and wildlife. Some of the tribal art forms featured include Gond, Warli, and Saura. The proceeds from the sale of displayed artworks will be directly credited to the artists' accounts.

Tribal communities and forest dwellers have long been the custodians of traditional knowledge, rich cultural heritage, and ecological wisdom. They have revered forests as both a source of livelihood and sacred heritage, conserving them through sustainable practices and traditions passed down through generations.

The exhibition, open from October 9 to 12, features around 250 paintings and crafts from more than 30 tiger reserves across India. It is expected to attract a diverse audience, including art enthusiasts, conservationists, diplomats, policymakers, nature lovers, and students.

Speaking to ANI, curator Divya Rathore said, "This exhibition is a tribal art exhibition, it starts today and was inaugurated by former President Ram Nath Kovind, and will be ongoing to the 12th of October. There are 100 more tribal artists who have come down to New Delhi, and all of them have made their paintings. The idea behind this is that all these tribal communities they've been living with Mother Nature for so many years, and they have a very symbiotic relationship and this relationship they have tried to portray it on canvas to form up their paintings and artworks."

She further added, "Hence, it's a silent conversation and bringing them from the margins, that is the borders of our country, the different corners of our country and bringing them to the centre, that is the capital of New Delhi."

Conceptualised in 2023 to mark 50 years of Project Tiger, the exhibition has evolved into a flagship initiative promoting conservation and tribal arts. (ANI)

