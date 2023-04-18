Jaipur, Apr 18 (PTI) Former president Ram Nath Kovind visited the Constitution Park at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

He appreciated the experience of seeing the historical journey from the drafting of the Constitution to its implementation and described it as "amazing", a Raj Bhavan release said.

Kovind observed the artwork on the cover and the Preamble of the Constitution, and artefacts related to the Indian culture, it said.

After visiting the park, Kovind praised Governor Kalraj Mishra for taking the initiative for the construction of the park.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also met Kovind at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

"Had a courtesy meeting with former President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Raj Bhavan on his arrival yesterday. During the meeting, many contemporary issues were discussed," Gehlot said in a tweet.

