New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Former President R Venkataraman's daughter called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday.

Lakshmi V Venkatesan, daughter of the former president, called on Dhankhar at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, a tweet from the vice president's Twitter account said.

"During the interaction, Dhankhar reminisced that the former president administered on him the oath of office as Union minister on April 21, 1990," it said.

